 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Russia Prosecutes WhatsApp For User Data Violation
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 2:52pm   Comments
Share:
Russia Prosecutes WhatsApp For User Data Violation
  • Russia sued Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) WhatsApp for allegedly failing to restrict Russian user data on Russian territory, Reuters reports based on Interfax news.
  • WhatsApp could be penalized between Roubles 1 million- 6 million ($13,700 to $82,250).
  • A day earlier, a Russian court penalized Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Roubles 3 million for violating personal data legislation. It also prosecuted Facebook and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) for the same offense.
  • Russia had previously penalized Google and Twitter for retaining banned content.
  • Price action: FB shares traded lower by 0.92% at $355.02 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by Rachit Tank on Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Facebook Close To Launching Ray-Ban Smart Glasses: What Investors Should Know
Analyzing Facebook's Unusual Options Activity
EU Data Watchdog Slaps €746M Penalty On Amazon
Strong Month; Weak Finish: Stocks, Treasury Yields Under Pressure In Early Friday Trading
Amazon Vs. Facebook Vs. Google: How The Tech Giants Fared Against Each Other On Ad-Revenue In Latest Quarter
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Legal Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com