Russia Prosecutes WhatsApp For User Data Violation
- Russia sued Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) WhatsApp for allegedly failing to restrict Russian user data on Russian territory, Reuters reports based on Interfax news.
- WhatsApp could be penalized between Roubles 1 million- 6 million ($13,700 to $82,250).
- A day earlier, a Russian court penalized Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Roubles 3 million for violating personal data legislation. It also prosecuted Facebook and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) for the same offense.
- Russia had previously penalized Google and Twitter for retaining banned content.
- Price action: FB shares traded lower by 0.92% at $355.02 on the last check Friday.
