Google Vs Microsoft: Google Seeks Court Order To Procure Documents From Microsoft To Defend DOJ Lawsuit
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 2:16pm   Comments
Google Vs Microsoft: Google Seeks Court Order To Procure Documents From Microsoft To Defend DOJ Lawsuit
  • Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google sought a federal judge order on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) to hand over internal documents from certain executives to defend a Justice Department's monopoly lawsuit, Bloomberg reported.
  • Google served a subpoena to Microsoft over three months ago, seeking documents regarding Microsoft's Bing search engine and its Internet Explorer and Edge as per a Reuters report.
  • Google alleged that Microsoft refused to search the files of 19 executives relevant to Google's defense. Microsoft is a crucial player in the DOJ lawsuit, which alleged Google was abusing its internet search dominance. 
  • The government accused Google of illegally using its market clout to thwart competition from Microsoft's Bing search engine. 
  • Google reasoned that some documents might clarify whether Microsoft restrained from competing with Google or failed to compete successfully.
  • Microsoft argued Google's request for documents was unreasonable and burdensome. It reportedly offered to collect documents from 27 individuals. However, Google requested information for an additional 28, for a total of 55.
  • The companies recently ended an almost six-year treaty to prevent open warfare between the rival Big Tech companies.
  • Price action: GOOG shares traded lower by 1.03% at $2,702.81, and MSFT shares traded lower by 0.70% at $284.49 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by Firmbee from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

