EXCLUSIVE: KULR Tech Receives Special Permit From US Dept. Of Transportation Authorizing Transport Of Damaged Batteries

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 6:40am   Comments
  • The U.S. Department of Transportation (DoT) has issued a special permit to KULR Technology Group Inc (NYSE: KULR) authorizing the transportation of damaged, defective, or recalled lithium-ion cells, batteries, or lithium metal cells contained in or packed with KULR’s Thermal Runaway Shield (TRS) packaging.
  • KULR is a provider of lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies.
  • The permit marks an essential strategic step for KULR, as it pushes its Thermal Runaway Shield as an integrated solution for efficient battery systems, increased sustainability, and end-of-life battery management. 
  • Various government testing authorities have proven the Company’s solutions to stop or mitigate the impacts of dangerous lithium-ion battery failures known as thermal runaway, which can occur during the transportation of batteries.
  • In 2019, the Company provided NASA with a solution to protect laptop computer battery packs aboard the International Space Station.
  • Price Action: KULR shares closed at $2.02 on Tuesday.

