 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Some Chinese Companies May Be Trading Down
Sam Corey , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 5:12pm   Comments
Share:
Why Some Chinese Companies May Be Trading Down

The Biden administration has been critical of the People’s Republic of China — a trend that appears to be continuing.

Monday, the U.S. joined with allies, including the European Union, NATO and the United Kingdom, to criticize China for what it said is “malicious” cyber activity and “irresponsible state behavior,” according to a press release by the White House.

The group plans to adopt a cyber defense policy for the first time in seven years, laying clear guidelines for what is fair internet practice and to prevent cyber hacks.

Earlier this year, the Biden administration banned American investment in Chinese silicon companies linked to cultural genocide against Uighur residents.

Many Chinese companies are traded on the New York Stock Exchange, and the recent ruling could have encouraged the selling in some of the major ones, including Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), Pinduoduo (NYSE: PDD) and JD.com (NYSE: JD). 

There are about 250 Chinese companies with a total market capitalization at $2.1 trillion as of May, according to the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA + JD)

Analyzing JD.com's Unusual Options Activity
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Analyzing Alibaba Group Holding's Unusual Options Activity
Why Alibaba Shares Are Trading Lower Today
The Latest Picks And Pans From Barron's: Dividend Kings, Roundtable Picks, SAP And More
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: U.S. China RelationsGovernment News Regulations Politics Global Economics General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com