Ericsson CEO Expresses Concerns Over Repercussions Of Sweden's Huawei Ban: FT
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 12:54pm   Comments
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) sales dived in China following its warning against retaliation due to Sweden's ban of its Chinese rival, Huawei Technologies Co, from building 5G networks, the Financial Times reports
  • Ericsson's Q2 revenue from China plunged 63.4% year-on-year to SKr1.5 billion. As a result, Ericsson's overall group sales declined for the first time in three years. It missed both its Q2 revenue and EPS consensus.
  • CEO Borje Ekholm warned against potential lower market share in China following the 2020 ban over spying and technology theft concerns.
  • The U.S. influenced the ban as former president Donald Trump even tempted its allies by talking about acquiring a stake in Huawei rivals Ericsson or Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK).
  • Ericsson will also lose its SKr10 billion in revenues in China, which it earned in the second half of 2020.
  • Price action: ERIC shares traded lower by 10.80% at $11.85 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Financial TimesGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

