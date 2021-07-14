India's Central Bank Prohibits Mastercard From Registering New Members From Jul 22: Business Standard
- The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has barred global card player Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) from onboarding new domestic customers on its network from July 22, Business Standard reports.
- The central bank's directive follows non-compliance with guidelines on local data storage, despite ample time and adequate opportunities given to it.
- The rules also encompass banks that work with Mastercard for debit, credit, or prepaid cards.
- The RBI had directed all the payment system providers to store the entire data relating to payment systems in a system in India. They were required to report compliance to RBI and submit a board-approved system audit report.
- Price action: MA shares traded higher by 1.35% at $388.89 on the last check Wednesday.
