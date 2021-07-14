Facebook Seeks Relief From FTC Chair Lina Khan's Interference In Its Antitrust Cases
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has sought respite from Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan from the agency's antitrust case discussions against the social media company, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- Facebook defended the request citing Khan's public comments against the company, emphasizing her bias, Bloomberg reports.
- Amazon had recently made an identical request on similar grounds.
- The FTC needs to decide about filing a new antitrust lawsuit against Facebook after a judge dismissed the previous case over lack of evidence.
- Price action: FB shares traded lower by 0.82% at $349.20 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media