Facebook Seeks Relief From FTC Chair Lina Khan's Interference In Its Antitrust Cases
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 12:47pm   Comments
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has sought respite from Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan from the agency's antitrust case discussions against the social media company, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • Facebook defended the request citing Khan's public comments against the company, emphasizing her bias, Bloomberg reports.
  • Amazon had recently made an identical request on similar grounds.
  • The FTC needs to decide about filing a new antitrust lawsuit against Facebook after a judge dismissed the previous case over lack of evidence.
  • Price action: FB shares traded lower by 0.82% at $349.20 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

