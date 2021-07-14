 Skip to main content

Inspire Medical Price Target Cut At Piper Sandler After Updated CMS Rates

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 11:48am   Comments
  • Piper Sandler has lowered Inspire Medical Systems Inc's (NYSE: INSP) price target to $235 (still an upside of around 30%) from $255 and keeps an Overweight rating.
  • The cut comes after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued its calendar year 2022 proposed physician fee schedule. 
  • The document included proposed rates of physician reimbursement for the new Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation (HGNS) codes, analyst Adam Maeder tells investors in a research note. 
  • He says the primary HGNS code appears to reimburse physicians $870 for performing an Inspire procedure on a Medicare patient, which comes in well below expectations of around $1,500. 
  • The final rule will be announced in November after a 60-day public comment period closing on September 13.
  • Price Action: INSP shares are down 5.37% at $177.62 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for INSP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2021Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2021SVB LeerinkMaintainsOutperform

