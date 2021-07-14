 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Day In Market History: US Treasury Discontinues Currency Denominations Greater Than $100
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 14, 2021 9:51am   Comments
Share:
This Day In Market History: US Treasury Discontinues Currency Denominations Greater Than $100

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened? On July 14, 1969, the U.S. Treasury discontinued all U.S. currency greater than $100.

Where The Market Was: The Dow traded at 843.14 and the S&P 500 traded at 94.5.

What Else Was Going On In The World: In 1969, Neil Armstrong became the first man to set foot on the moon. More than 350,000 rock-n-roll fans gathered for the Woodstock music festival. The average price of a new car was $3,270.

Bye Bye Big Bills: Most Americans are familiar with the seven currency denominations in print today: $1, $2, $5, $10, $20, $50 and $100. However, as recently as 1934, the government was printing currencies in much larger denominations.

From 1862 to 1880, the government printed so-called “greenbacks” in denominations of $500, $1,000, $5,000 and even $10,000 bills. In 1934 and 1935, the government printed gold certificate notes in denominations as high as $100,000, the highest-denomination note ever printed in the U.S.

The $100,000 notes were issued only for transactions among Federal Reserve Banks and were never released to the general public.

In July 1969, the Treasury officially discontinued these high-denomination notes above $100, which hadn’t been printed since 1945. However, the high-denomination notes remain legal tender to this day, although most of them are far more valuable to collectors than their face value suggests. For example, $1,000 gold certificate notes printed in 1928 in good to fine condition reportedly sell to collectors for up to $12,000 each.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: this day in market historyGovernment Regulations Education General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com