Twitter Gains Compliance With Indian IT Rules: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2021 7:23am   Comments
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) appointed a resident grievance officer, days after designating a chief compliance officer for its India unit to comply with the country’s latest IT rules, Reuters reports.
  • Vinay Prakash was named the new grievance officer.
  • The social media company lost its intermediary immunity due to non-compliance.
  • Price action: TWTR shares traded lower by 0.14% at $68.87 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

