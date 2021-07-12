Twitter Gains Compliance With Indian IT Rules: Reuters
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) appointed a resident grievance officer, days after designating a chief compliance officer for its India unit to comply with the country’s latest IT rules, Reuters reports.
- Vinay Prakash was named the new grievance officer.
- The social media company lost its intermediary immunity due to non-compliance.
- Price action: TWTR shares traded lower by 0.14% at $68.87 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
