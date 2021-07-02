 Skip to main content

Lordstown Shares Tumble After Justice Department Joins SEC Investigation

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 3:25pm   Comments
Lordstown Shares Tumble After Justice Department Joins SEC Investigation
  • The U.S. Department of Justice will join the SEC in probing allegations on inaccuracies of public disclosures against truck preorders of Electric truck startup Lordstown Motors Corp’s (NASDAQ: RIDE), the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • The CEO and CFO of the company had recently resigned after Hindenburg Research raised concerns regarding the accuracy of certain statements about the company’s pre-orders.
  • Lordstown has repeatedly reassured investors that they had a pipeline of pre-orders that would keep their manufacturing pipeline operational into 2022.
  • The SEC started its probe after accusations that company executives, including the former CFO, sold significant personal stock holdings before publicly disclosing a significant quarterly loss and higher-than-expected expenses.
  • For 2020, Lordstown reported a $101 million net loss.
  • Price action: RIDE shares are trading lower by 11.6% at $9.15 on the last check Friday.

