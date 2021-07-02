US Lawmakers Request FTC To File Antitrust Lawsuit On Facebook: Reuters
- A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers pleaded the Federal Trade Commission to press with a lawsuit against Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Reuters reports based on a Senator Amy Klobuchar's office statement.
- Klobuchar, Senator Mike Lee, and Representatives David Cicilline and Ken Buck commended the FTC to "pursue enforcement action against Facebook."
- Klobuchar and Cicilline are Democrats, while Lee and Buck are Republicans. They held high positions on congressional antitrust panels.
- Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for Columbia dismissed the antitrust complaint, citing FTC's failure to prove Facebook's monopoly.
- The antitrust complaints by the FTC and multiple states sought to force Facebook to sell Instagram and WhatsApp.
- Price action: FB shares traded lower by 0.20% at $353.69 on the last check Friday.
