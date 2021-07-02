 Skip to main content

US Lawmakers Request FTC To File Antitrust Lawsuit On Facebook: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 2:54pm   Comments
US Lawmakers Request FTC To File Antitrust Lawsuit On Facebook: Reuters
  • A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers pleaded the Federal Trade Commission to press with a lawsuit against Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Reuters reports based on a Senator Amy Klobuchar's office statement.
  • Klobuchar, Senator Mike Lee, and Representatives David Cicilline and Ken Buck commended the FTC to "pursue enforcement action against Facebook."
  • Klobuchar and Cicilline are Democrats, while Lee and Buck are Republicans. They held high positions on congressional antitrust panels.
  • Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for Columbia dismissed the antitrust complaint, citing FTC's failure to prove Facebook's monopoly.
  • The antitrust complaints by the FTC and multiple states sought to force Facebook to sell Instagram and WhatsApp.
  • Price action: FB shares traded lower by 0.20% at $353.69 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersGovernment News Regulations Legal Tech Media

