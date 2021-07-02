Poll: Most Voters Believe Price Increase Related To Temporary Bottlenecks, Not Government Spending

Due to the fiscal policies of the Biden Administration to pump money into the economy quickly, both wages and productivity have been rising, according to Larry Summers, former Secretary of the Treasury for President Bill Clinton and Director of the National Economic Council for President Barack Obama.

Consequently, Summers is concerned with inflation and the economy overheating.

But that’s not what the majority of voters believe.

Price increases — and the subsequent concern over inflation — is not stemming from government overspending, but is rather tied to issues in the supply chain, according to a poll conducted June 25 to 28 by Data for Progress, a progressive think tank and polling firm.

A total of 53% of voters believe price increases are related to “temporary bottlenecks and shortages caused by the pandemic,” the survey states.

The breakdown of that figure by political party is 66 % Democrats, 53% Independents and 38% Republicans. For the question about government overspending, which came in at a total of 38%, the breakdown is 24% Democrats, 39% Independents and 52% Republicans.

A total of 9% answered "Didn't know" to both questions, which was divided by 10% Democrats, 7% Independents and 10% Republicans.