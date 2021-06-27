 Skip to main content

Boeing 777X Will Not Win Certification Approval Before Mid-2023: FAA
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 27, 2021 1:38pm   Comments
  • According to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, the Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 777X will not obtain certification until mid-to-late 2023, Reuters reports.
  • The FAA said the 777X is not yet ready for the certification step. 
  • On May 13, the FAA rejected a request by the manufacturer to issue a Type Inspection Authorization (TIA) Readiness, lacking data and preliminary safety assessments.
  • The FAA said it would not approve any aircraft unless it meets safety and certification standards.
  • Citing a serious flight control incident that occurred on Dec. 8, 2020, the agency has said that "software load dates are continuously sliding, and the FAA needs better visibility into the causes of the delays." 
  • The FAA pointed out that it is yet to see how Boeing fully enacts all the corrective actions identified by the root cause investigation in the un-commanded pitch event.
  • The agency said it expects Boeing to implement a robust process so similar escape will not happen in the future, which is not a systemic issue.
  • According to FAA, the 777X certification is now "the subject of a lot of attention" at high levels within the agency and Boeing.
  • In an official statement, Boeing has said it "remains fully focused on safety as our highest priority throughout 777X development."

(Photo: Boeing)

     

 

 

 

Analyzing Boeing's Unusual Options Activity
