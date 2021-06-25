India's Tech Minister Rebukes Twitter For Refusing Access To His Account: Reuters
- India's IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) for denying access to his account for almost an hour amid a dispute between the U.S. company and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration over new IT rules, Reuters reported.
- On Koo, a domestic Twitter rival, Prasad, alleged that the company had denied access for violating the U.S. Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). Twitter confirmed the violation and subsequently restored access.
- Prasad alleged Twitter's violation of India's new IT rules, which became effective in May.
- The company and the government were already at loggerheads over the new rules.
- Twitter required to detail the grounds for its action and opportunity to dispute the action, Rao stated as per the new IT rules.
- Twitter only responded to valid copyright complaints sent by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives, the company defended.
- Twitter has withheld over 1 million Tweets between January and June 2020 for violation of DMCA.
- Separately, Indian police summoned Twitter's India head Manish Maheshwari recently for failing to prevent the circulation of a communally sensitive video. The court subsequently granted relief to Maheshwari.
- Prasad reiterated that every social media firm needs to abide by the new IT rules, which also mandate the appointment of new compliance executives.
- Price action: TWTR shares traded lower by 0.64% at $67.82 on the last check Friday.
