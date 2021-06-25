 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

LinkedIn Subscribes To EU's Online Hate Speech Code: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2021 3:25pm   Comments
Share:
LinkedIn Subscribes To EU's Online Hate Speech Code: Reuters
  • LinkedIn pledged to the European Union's voluntary code of conduct to fight illegal hate speech online, joining its parent Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google's YouTube, amid growing global regulatory pressure, Reuters reported.
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Instagram, Snap Inc’s (NYSE: SNAP) Snapchat, Dailymotion, Jeuxvideo.com and Tiktok has also supported the EU code.
  • The code subscribers need to have rules and community standards prohibiting hate speech on their platforms, systems, and teams to review such content flagged to them. They also need to take quick action to remove the content.
  • LinkedIn assured continued investment in content review teams and platforms to help stop and prevent abuse and action against abuse for member safety.
  • Price action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.32% at $265.82 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Microsoft Stock Breaks Out
Nike Soars Double-Digits After Impressive Earnings Report, But FedEx Shares Sink
Cathie Wood Loads Up On Quantum-Si For 6th Straight Session: What You Should Know About This Chip Stock
Boeing And Disney Lead The DIA Higher Thursday
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com