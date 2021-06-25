LinkedIn Subscribes To EU's Online Hate Speech Code: Reuters
- LinkedIn pledged to the European Union's voluntary code of conduct to fight illegal hate speech online, joining its parent Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google's YouTube, amid growing global regulatory pressure, Reuters reported.
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Instagram, Snap Inc’s (NYSE: SNAP) Snapchat, Dailymotion, Jeuxvideo.com and Tiktok has also supported the EU code.
- The code subscribers need to have rules and community standards prohibiting hate speech on their platforms, systems, and teams to review such content flagged to them. They also need to take quick action to remove the content.
- LinkedIn assured continued investment in content review teams and platforms to help stop and prevent abuse and action against abuse for member safety.
- Price action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.32% at $265.82 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs ReutersGovernment News Regulations Tech Media