 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EU Initiates Antitrust Inquiry Against Google's Advertising Technology
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 9:25am   Comments
Share:
EU Initiates Antitrust Inquiry Against Google's Advertising Technology
  • Brussels has launched a formal antitrust probe against Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google to explore a possible breach of the E.U. rules by offering unfair advantages to its online display ad technology against the rivals, the Financial Times reports.
  • The investigation will scrutinize whether Google distorted competition by restricting access by third parties to user data for advertising purposes on websites and apps while reserving such data for its use.
  • The review has been underway informally since at least 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • Some of the E.U.’s investigation will cover similar ground akin to the case filed by a group of states in 2020 for allegedly favoring its ad-buying tools in the advertising auctions it runs.
  • However, the E.U. probe will also cover complaints, including Google’s alleged exclusion of competitors from brokering ad buys on Google-owned video site YouTube.
  • The E.U. will also examine Google’s plans to block certain user-tracking technologies on its platforms like the Chrome browser and Android mobile operating system.
  • Price action: GOOG shares closed higher by 0.71% at $2,529.1 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

WISeKey Introduces WISeID Cloud Storage Service
Emerging EV Market Dynamics: BofA Says GM, Volkswagen Aggressive Among Legacy Automakers
Ford Expects Q2 Earnings To Exceed Expectations
Google To Close London Startup Hub Following Higher Remote Working: Bloomberg
German Antitrust Regulators Probe Apple, With Focus On App Store
Curiosity Ink Media, Cepia Collaborate To Transform Cats vs. Pickles Into An Original Series
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com