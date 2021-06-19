 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Google's Adtech Business To Undergo Stringent EU Antitrust Probe
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 19, 2021 3:52pm   Comments
Share:
Google's Adtech Business To Undergo Stringent EU Antitrust Probe
  • The E.U. antitrust regulators are set to open an investigation into Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google's digital advertising practices, Reuters reported.  
  • The regulators are expected to open the investigation by the end of 2021. 
  • The E.U. competition watchdog has fined the company more than $9.8 billion for blocking rivals in online shopping in the last decade.
  • Last week, France settled with Google for $268 million and various commitments over allegations related to the network business.
  • European Union Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager has said that Google faces an "extensive investigation" into its advertising business, adding a new front to a decade-long antitrust battle, Bloomberg reported. 
  • The E.U. has been examining Google's data practices since 2019 and has widened the scope to look at Google's plans to phase out third-party cookies, the report says. 
  • The investigation would focus on Google's position vis-a-vis advertisers, publishers, intermediaries, and rivals. 
  • In 2020, the U.S. Justice Department also sued Google for abusing its dominance in search ads.
  • A group of states led by Texas has filed a lawsuit focused on anti-competitive behavior on the network side of the company.
  • According to the market researcher eMarketer, Google will control 27% of global online ad spending in 2021, including 57% for search ads and 10% for display.
  • Google has made $147 billion in revenue from online ads in 2020, more than any other company in the world. About 16% of the revenue came from its display or network business.
  • Advertisers and rivals have claimed that dependence on Google gives the company an unfair advantage, which allows the company to extract high fees from all sides and block rivals.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares closed 0.64% lower at $2,511.35 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Did Popular Twitch Streamer Adin Ross Admit To Promoting Crypto Token?
This Day In Market History: The Fitbit IPO
Nielsen Debuts Tool To Track Streaming Service Viewership Levels
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; Adobe Profit Beats Views
After Tesla, AMD Scores Customer In Google: What You Need To Know
Internet Computer (ICP) Crypto Token, All You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Antitrust EUGovernment News Regulations Legal Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com