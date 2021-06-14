 Skip to main content

US Groups Request Biden Government To Fasttrack Net Neutrality Restoration: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 2:48pm   Comments
  • Over 50 U.S. groups pleaded with President Joe Biden to fill the vacant seat on the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and a permanent chair for the U.S. telecom regulator to reinstate the net neutrality rules repealed under the previous government, Reuters reported.
  • The group included the American Civil Liberties Union, American Libraries Association, Electronic Frontier Foundation, Writers Guild of America West. 
  • The group also sought other key FCC issues, including revisiting the low-income subsidy program, new broadband infrastructure rules, and reviewing media ownership rules.
  • Biden selected Jessica Rosenworcel as the acting FCC chair in January. Lawmakers and others pleaded with Biden to appoint either Rosenworcel or several other candidates.
  • Under Democrat President Barack Obama, the FCC adopted the net neutrality rules in 2015 that prevented the internet service providers (ISPs) from blocking, stifling traffic, or offering paid fast lanes.
  • Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: V.Z.), AT&T Inc (NYSE: T), Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) are some of the significant U.S. ISPs.
  • However, Republican President Donald Trump government suspended the rules in 2017.
  • Net neutrality supporters endorsed the protections for a free and open internet. Broadband and telecom trade groups considered the rules as outdated and investment deterrents.
  • In February, a California judge permitted the U.S. to implement the rules after the Justice Department withdrew its legal challenge.

