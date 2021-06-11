Google Assures Privacy Sandbox Technology Fair Play To UK Competition Supervisor: Reuters
- Britain competition regulator Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has secured Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google’s commitment regarding its proposal to eliminate third-party cookies from its Chrome browser, Reuters reports.
- The affirmation follows the regulator’s action against Google in January over the proposals’ possible role in restricting digital advertising competition.
- Digital advertisers use third-party cookies to personalize and target advertising.
- Google claimed that its new technology, Privacy Sandbox, will enable users to receive relevant advertising without tracking on an individual level.
- Google has assured no data advantage for Google advertising products under its proposals and no preferential treatment towards its advertising products or own sites.
- The CMA will now check on the commitments.
