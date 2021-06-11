 Skip to main content

Google Assures Privacy Sandbox Technology Fair Play To UK Competition Supervisor: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 8:17am   Comments
  • Britain competition regulator Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has secured Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google’s commitment regarding its proposal to eliminate third-party cookies from its Chrome browser, Reuters reports.
  • The affirmation follows the regulator’s action against Google in January over the proposals’ possible role in restricting digital advertising competition.
  • Digital advertisers use third-party cookies to personalize and target advertising.
  • Google claimed that its new technology, Privacy Sandbox, will enable users to receive relevant advertising without tracking on an individual level.
  • Google has assured no data advantage for Google advertising products under its proposals and no preferential treatment towards its advertising products or own sites.
  • The CMA will now check on the commitments.
  • Price action: GOOG shares closed higher by 0.49% at $2,534 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersGovernment News Regulations Tech Media Best of Benzinga

