Russia Fines Facebook RUB 17M For Retaining Illegal Content: Reuters
- A Russian court has penalized Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) 17 million roubles (about $235,000) for not taking down content deemed illegal by Moscow, Reuters reported.
- Earlier in March, Russian authorities filed lawsuits against five social media platforms for retaining posts that provoked children to participate in illegal protests.
- Last month Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google was penalized 6 million roubles ($81,810) for the same reason.
- Subsequently, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) was fined 7 million roubles ($95,310). ByteDance's TikTok was also fined 1.5 million roubles ($20,425).
- Price action: FB shares traded lower by 0.08% at $329.99 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
