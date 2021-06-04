European Commission Clarifies Revised Copyright Rules Following Criticism: Reuters
- The European Commission sought to clarify the scope and liability of 2020 revised copyright rules to resolve criticism from France, Poland, E.U. broadcasters, and internet activists, Reuters reports.
- The revised rules aimed to fairly compensate the bloc's $1 trillion creative industry and its 11.7 million employees.
- The rules led to an intense lobbying clash, pitting artists and news publishers against tech companies, internet activists, and consumer groups.
- The creative industry-backed Article 17 will mandate Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube, Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) Instagram, and other sharing platforms to install filters to stop copyright material upload.
- The platforms can be prosecuted for making copyright-infringing content available to the public, even if its users have uploaded it.
- The directive will turn into law on June 7. The Commission clarified the applicability of Article 17 on the online service providers, online audio and video streaming service providers, which monetize copyrighted work uploaded by their users.
- Not-for-profit online encyclopedias and educational bodies, open-source software platforms, and online marketplace were exempted from the rule.
- The rule also did not apply to caricature, parody, criticism, review, and quotation.
- Companies may escape liability by proving their efforts for copyrighted work authorization and quick removal of such material on a notification.
- The automated content blocking will be limited to the noticeably infringing uploads.
- The E.U. countries will have to provide complaint and redress mechanisms to service providers for users' use during disputes.
