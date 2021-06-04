EU Initiates Antitrust Inquiry in Facebook's Marketplace: Reuters
- The E.U. antitrust regulators launched a probe into Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) Marketplace to track the potential violation of the E.U. rules by employing advertising data to compete with the advertisers in classified ads, Reuters reports.
- Facebook refuted the allegations and ensured complete cooperation.
- Facebook also acknowledged that Marketplace and dating offer people more choices and operate in a highly competitive environment with multiple big incumbents.
- Last month the European Competition Commissioner was reportedly preparing to launch the probe.
- Price action: FB shares traded higher by 1.80% at $331.91 during the market session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs ReutersGovernment News Regulations Legal Tech Media