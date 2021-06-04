 Skip to main content

German Competition Watchdog Initiates Inquiry in Google's News Showcase Platform: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 6:51am   Comments
  • Germany’s competition authority had initiated an investigation against Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google’s News Showcase platform to ensure no discrimination between individual publishers and prevent the flocking of competing offerings from publishers or other news providers, Reuters reports.
  • In February, Google launched the News Showcase platform for offering news paid by it to bypass an Australian law that charged Google and Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) for content.
  • Price action: GOOG shares closed lower by 0.69% at $2,404.61 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersGovernment News Regulations Legal Tech Media

