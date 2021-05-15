Here Is What You Can Expect At Major US Stores Following CDC's New Mask Guidance

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has relaxed mask-wearing rules for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

The CDC says people are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series, such as the Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) or Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen vaccine.

At present, about 59% of American adults have received at least one shot, while 45% have received both.

Here is how some major retail chains across the U.S. are responding: