 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Big Tech Join Intel To Seek Congressional Funding For Chip Production
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 2:23pm   Comments
Share:
Big Tech Join Intel To Seek Congressional Funding For Chip Production
  • Chip buyers, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google, have joined chip-makers like Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) to create a new lobbying group to seek $50 billion in Congressional funding for domestic semiconductor production boost under the CHIPS for America Act, Bloomberg reports.
  • The newly created Semiconductors in America Coalition include Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO), Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ), and AT&T Inc (NYSE: T), Reuters reports.
  • The technology companies sought partial government funding to drive the U.S. production, whose market share declined from 37% in 1990 to 12% at present.
  • However, the companies do not want any sector partiality from the government.
  • group of tech companies recently protested to the congressional leaders of both parties and White House officials, against sector preference under the Act and objecting to automakers’ plea for production ramp-up of basic chips.
  • Intel also offered support for automakers during a chip crisis meeting.
  • The Coalition wants the government to refrain from interfering as the industry worked towards the correction of the current supply-demand imbalance.
  • The Coalition expects the Act to assist in America’s additional capacity building for resilient supply chains to ensure critical technologies in the future.
  • Price action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.90% at $125.72, and INTC shares traded lower by 1.40% at $55.19 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Image Courtesy: Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + MSFT)

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Entering Final 'Run into Earnings' Wave...
Tech Downturn Advances, With Apple, Tesla Coming Under Early Pressure
Gold Breaks Out, Apple Breaks Down
Apple Faces Class Action Over Allegations Of Overcharging UK App Store Users
iPhone 12 Production Sees Over 50% Slump At Apple Supplier Foxconn's Factory In India With COVID-19
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg Briefs semiconductorsGovernment News Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com