Why Nio, Alibaba, Xpeng, Li Auto And Baidu Are Trading Lower Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2021 2:27pm   Comments
Shares of several China-based companies, including Nio (NYSE: NIO), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA), Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) are trading lower Friday for the following reasons: 

  • China-based companies in general are trading lower amid tensions between China and major western countries over human rights concerns.
  • China-based companies in general are trading lower amid threats from the SEC to delist any foreign company off of U.S. exchanges who won’t adhere to US auditing practices.
  • Nio is trading lower after the company announced the temporary suspension of production for five days due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage.
  • Baidu shares are trading lower amid reports of a 10 million share block by Goldman Sachs.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

