 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Musk Says Tesla Would Be 'Shut Down' If Its Cars Were Used To Spy In China
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 20, 2021 10:55am   Comments
Share:
Musk Says Tesla Would Be 'Shut Down' If Its Cars Were Used To Spy In China

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has responded to news reports that its vehicles have been banned from locations in China considered sensitive by the government.

What Happened: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Saturday that his company would be "shut down" if its car were involved in spying, Reuters has reported

“There’s a very strong incentive for us to be very confidential with any information. ... If Tesla used cars to spy in China or anywhere, we will get shut down," he said by video link at the China Development Forum.

This comes after Reuters and the Wall Street Journal separately reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources, that Chinese officials have banned Tesla vehicles at military locations and sensitive state-owned companies, and possibly also at housing compunds where workers at sensitive locations live. This over concerns that cameras and data gathered in the vehicle could be used to leak national security information, including to the U.S.

"Whether it's Chinese or U.S., the negative effects if a commercial company did engage in spying — the negative effects for that company would be extremely bad," the Wall Street Journal quoted Musk as saying. "Even if there was spying, what would the other country learn, and would it actually matter? If it doesn't matter, it's not worth thinking about that much." 

Why It Matters: In February, Chinese officials raised concerns about safety issues with Tesla related to rapid acceleration and battery fires after it investigated two Tesla subsidiaries. Along with that, officials sought information from Tesla over how user data is taken out of the country. Nikkei Asia reported.

The move comes amid newly increased tension between China and the U.S. Top Chinese and U.S. diplomats had a heated exchange on Thursday in Anchorage, Alaska, to kick off their first meeting since Joe Biden became U.S. president. 

China is the largest electric vehicle market in the world. Tesla sold almost 147,445 vehicles in China in 2020 — 30% of its total. Last year was the company's first profitable year in China. 

Price Action: Tesla's share price did not appear to suffer from news of the supposed Chinese ban, which came out early in the day on Friday in the U.S. Prices rose by 1.71, or 0.26%, to $654.87.

Photo courtesy Steve Jurvetson on Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Comcast, Disney, Nike, Starbucks, Tesla And More
5 Canadian Mining Companies To Watch As US Looks North For EV Battery Minerals
Chinese Military Restrictions Show Tesla Caught In Middle Of US, China Relations: Wedbush
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
China Restricts Military, State Personnel Use Of Teslas Over National Security Concerns: Report
Analyzing Tesla's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles geopolitics intelligence national securityGovernment News General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com