Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Customers Push Banks To Release Stimulus Payments Early

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) say customers might not receive direct-deposit stimulus payments until Wednesday, which has upset some customers.

What Happened: After U.S. President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Thursday, people have been eagerly awaiting their $1,400 stimulus checks.

Wells Fargo and JPMorgan say customers might not receive their stimulus payments until Wednesday, March 17, at the earliest. This has upset impatient customers at the banks, as they were expecting an early release of the funds, reports Bloomberg.

The official payment date is March 17, but some people received their payments as early as Friday, the IRS says on its "Get My Payment" page.

Customers voiced their concerns on social media platforms, saying they would close their accounts with the lenders if their stimulus checks were not disbursed soon.

