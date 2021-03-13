IRS Providing Updates Today On Its 'Get My Payment' Pages On Stimulus Money

Americans who are wondering what the latest is on their stimulus payments may want to head to the Internal Revenue Service's website today to get the latest information.

What Happened: The IRS has been updating key questions and topics on its Get My Payment pages today.

This is after U.S. President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Thursday. The package includes $1,400 payments for most Americans.

As of today, the IRS has updated information in its FAQ and other sections regarding questions about the status of payments and how to get them, among other topics.

Most payments are being distributed in the same manner as the previous two rounds of pandemic assistance: by direct deposit, check or debit card.

The IRS began sending out the first direct deposit payments yesterday. Payments will be arriving to recipients "in the coming weeks," it says.

Why It Matters: Direct payments to Americans in the past two rounds of aid packages are thought to have played a role in the booming stock market, as people with downtime and extra cash discovered the wonders of commission-free trading on platforms such as Robinhood.

And while the markets may be at historic highs, millions of Americans are still struggling to pay for food and shelter, as unemployment remains high. The unemployment rate stood at 6.2 percent as of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' most recent monthly report.

Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels.