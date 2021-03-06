 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Senate Passes $1.9 Trillion Covid-19 Relief Bill On Party-Line Vote
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 06, 2021 2:25pm   Comments
Share:
Senate Passes $1.9 Trillion Covid-19 Relief Bill On Party-Line Vote

After a marathon overnight session and lots of political maneuvering, the U.S. Senate on Saturday passed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan in a party-line vote.

What Happened: The Senate voted 50-49, with no Republicans' support. Republicans had called for a smaller package over concerns that the amount of stimulus will stoke inflation.

Now the legislation includes:

  • $1,400 stimulus checks
  • $300-per-week jobless benefits through the summer
  • $3,600 child allowance  for one year
  • $350 billion for state aid
  • $34 billion to expand Affordable Care Act subsidies
  • $14 billion for vaccine distribution

The bill is expected to be passed by the House and signed by Biden before unemployment benefits expire on March 14. The bill featured a measure to more than double the minimum wage to $15 per hour, which the Senate also rejected.

The bill had set the supplemental jobless benefit at $400 a week, but Senate Democrats finally agreed to bring that down to $300 per week.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIA + SPY)

Markets Close On Positive Note After Turbulent Week
The Week In Cannabis: ETFs Are Down, Virginia Legalizes, Houseplant Hits The US, Big Retail Makes Moves
What's Moving The Market Friday?
Economy Adds 379,000 Jobs In February: What You Need To Know
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Gap Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Powell Talks Inflation And Wall Street Continues To Stumble
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Congress Covid-19 Joe Biden Pandemic Relief BillGovernment News General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com