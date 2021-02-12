Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FuelCell Repays $6.57M PPP Note
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2021 3:36pm   Comments
Share:
FuelCell Repays $6.57M PPP Note

Clean energy manufacturing company FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) has repaid the entirety of a $6.57-million Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) CARES Act claim made last year.

The PPP is a Small Business Administration-backed loan program that helps small businesses keep their workforce employed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last summer, the Financial Times reported that FuelCell had been under investigation by the SEC for accepting PPP funds. 

FuelCell then stated the SEC request for information was voluntary and that it was fully cooperating with the federal agencies inquiries.

The original funding round distributed by the PPP program from which FuelCell received funding allotted around $350 billion to help small businesses keep their doors open and pay employees.

FuelCell Energy designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services fuel cell products that efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.

According to FuelCell, its systems are catered to meet the needs of customers across several industries, including utility companies, municipalities, universities, government entities and a variety of industrial and commercial enterprises.

Shares of FuelCell were trading 0.23% higher at $25.82. The stock has a 52-week high of $29.44 and a 52-week low of $1.

Photo courtesy of FuelCell.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FCEL)

ROCE Insights For FuelCell Energy
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Should GE Try To Acquire FuelCell Or Plug Power In 2021?
Unusual Options Activity Insight: FuelCell Energy
ExxonMobil Announces New Business to Tackle Carbon Emissions, Reiterates FuelCell Collaboration
Cramer Weighs In On BlackBerry, Opendoor Technologies And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: paycheck protection program PPPGovernment News Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com