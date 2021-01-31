Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk's SpaceX Violated FAA Launch License in December Test: The Verge
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 31, 2021 8:51am   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk's SpaceX Violated FAA Launch License in December Test: The Verge

Elon Musk's SpaceX violated the terms of its Federal Aviation Administration test license for a launch that took place in December, the Verge has reported.

What Happened: The Starship rocket exploded while attempting to land after a successful launch. It is unclear what part of the test flight violated the FAA license, but an investigation was opened that week focusing on the explosive landing and on SpaceX’s refusal to adhere to the terms that the FAA authorized, according to the Verge.

Why It Matters: The regulatory scrutiny played a role in delaying SpaceX’s latest SN9 Starship test attempt. Musk expressed his frustration in a tweet, saying, “The FAA space division has a fundamentally broken regulatory structure. Their rules are meant for a handful of expendable launches per year from a few government facilities." 

The FAA said on Friday that it would “evaluate additional information” from SpaceX as the company seeks to modify its launch license.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk Federal Aviation Administration SpaceXGovernment News Regulations Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com