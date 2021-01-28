Dave Portnoy Joins Benzinga's 'Power Hour' To Talk GameStop, Robinhood And More

Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy joined Benzinga's "Power Hour" with Jason Raznick to discuss investors not being able to purchase stocks on their brokerages following the massive rise in GameStop (NASDAQ: GME), AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) and others.

Investors on many different brokerages were surprised today to see messages from their brokerage platforms that certain stocks were not supported.

"People need to go to jail," Portnoy said. "Robinhood needs to know this is the end of their company."

Portnoy voiced his displeasure on the show that retail brokers were unable to execute trades, while hedge funds and bigger firms were unbothered by the outages.

"It seemed illegal, it still seems illegal," Portnoy told Raznick. "In plain sight, it looks like people are getting cheated, robbed, you name it. It's unfathomable."

Late Thursday afternoon, Robinhood said in an email to users that starting Friday, the plan is to allow limited buys of certain stocks.

Watch Portnoy's interview in the video below:

The chaotic circumstances in the stock market have connected some unlikely leaders: Ted Cruz and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

"Enemies make strange bedfellows, but Donald Trump Jr, Ted Cruz, AOC, Elon Musk and anyone with any shred of integrity say that what happened today was illegal and wrong," Portnoy said.

Elsewhere, Portnoy has been busy with his efforts to The Barstool Fund has raised millions of dollars for small businesses.