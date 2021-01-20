Elon Musk's 'Not A Flamethrower' Gets Buyers In Trouble With Law Across The Globe: TechCrunch

Flamethrowers popularized by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk are being viewed akin to weapons of war by authorities across the globe even though they are labeled “Not a Flamethrower,” TechCrunch reported Tuesday.

What Happened: People across the world have gotten into serious trouble with law enforcement authorities for possession of the collectible sold by Musk’s The Boring Company, according to TechCrunch.

The incendiary device got an American citizen arrested and thrown into an Italian prison for a week, while police in tactical gear knocked on the door of a flamethrower owner in London.

Up to 1,000 buyers of the flamethrowers were reportedly issued fines in Switzerland.

Why It Matters: The flamethrowers were promoted by Musk in an effort to raise funds for his tunneling company in 2017.

First 1000 Boring Company Flamethrowers being picked up today! pic.twitter.com/hBMp5fGzAB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2018

Musk had previously characterized the flamethrower as a “terrible idea” and advised people not to buy it. The piece of merchandise was inspired by the movie “Spaceballs.”

Musk’s advice aside, the flamethrowers were sold out in just four days. According to The Boring Company website, 20,000 flamethrowers have been sold to date.

The Musk-led company describes the product as the "overpriced Boring Company fire extinguisher!"

"You can definitely buy one for less elsewhere, but this one comes with a cool sticker and the button is conveniently riiiight above," it says on the website.