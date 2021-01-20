Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Former Google Self-Driving Engineer Levandowski Gets Trump Pardon In Last Night Clemency Spree
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 20, 2021 2:29am   Comments
Share:
Former Google Self-Driving Engineer Levandowski Gets Trump Pardon In Last Night Clemency Spree

Anthony Levandowski, a self-driving technology pioneer convicted of stealing trade secrets, received a full pardon from the outgoing President Donald Trump on his last day in office.

What Happened: The White House in a statement described Levandowski as an American entrepreneur who led Google’s efforts to create self-driving technology.”

Levandowski “has paid a significant price for his actions and plans to devote his talents to advance the public good,” the Trump administration said.

Trump issued pardons to several others including allies Stephen Bannon, Elliott Broidy, Rick Renzi, Robert Hayes, and Randall “Duke” Cunningham.

Why It Matters: Levandowski was sentenced to 18 months in prison in August last year. 

The engineer had agreed to a plea deal over 33 counts of theft and attempted theft of trade secrets related to his move from Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Waymo to Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER).

Levandowski was not in custody but a judge said the engineer could enter custody once the pandemic had subsided, Reuters reported.

Photo courtesy: Kaxelrod via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Why Gevo Shares Surged Another 72% Today
ViacomCBS To Launch Paramount+ Streaming Service March 4: What You Need To Know
CNBC Traders Discuss Their Positions In Major Technology Stocks
This Week Will Be About More Than Inauguration Day Alone
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Google Defends Against Allegations Of Collusion With Facebook On Ads
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Anthony Levandowski self-driving technologyGovernment News Politics Legal Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com