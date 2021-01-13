Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Donald Trump Is The First US President To Be Impeached Twice
Jason Shubnell , Benzinga Contributor  
January 13, 2021 4:50pm   Comments
Share:
Donald Trump Is The First US President To Be Impeached Twice

With one week left as commander in chief, Donald Trump became the first president in 232 years of history to be impeached twice on Wednesday.

The impeachment resolution charges Trump with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in the Capitol riot that occurred Jan. 6 — a riot in which at least five people, including one Capitol police officer, died. 

Why It's Important: “He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of government. He thereby betrayed his trust as president, to manifest injury of the people of the United States,” the House of Representatives document reads.

A total of 232 lawmakers voted "yes" in favor of impeachment and 197 voted "no." 

Trump has remained mostly silent since Jan. 6. His Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) account was permanently suspended last weekend.

Back in December 2019, President Trump was impeached in an overwhelmingly partisan votes for what Democrats say was an effort to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, one of Trump's challengers in the 2020 election cycle and now the Democratic president-elect. 

What's Next: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will now send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, although a timetable is unclear as to when a trial could be held.

Earlier Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected calls by Democrats to bring the Senate back immediately to convict Trump in his final days in office.

Biden is scheduled to be inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States on Jan. 20.

Photo courtesy: Gage Skidmore on Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Wells Fargo Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Global Markets Face Downward Pressure, Bitcoin Shows Resistance Near $35K
Global Markets Remain Mixed Amid China's Rally, Bitcoin Recovers
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Citigroup Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Global Markets Slip On Virus Concerns, Dollar Strengthens, Bitcoin Tumbles
House To Move With Trump Impeachment Vote Unless Pence Invokes 25th Amendment: Pelosi
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 2020 presidential electionGovernment News Futures Politics Top Stories Markets General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com