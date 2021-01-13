Donald Trump Is The First US President To Be Impeached Twice

With one week left as commander in chief, Donald Trump became the first president in 232 years of history to be impeached twice on Wednesday.

The impeachment resolution charges Trump with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in the Capitol riot that occurred Jan. 6 — a riot in which at least five people, including one Capitol police officer, died.

Why It's Important: “He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of government. He thereby betrayed his trust as president, to manifest injury of the people of the United States,” the House of Representatives document reads.

A total of 232 lawmakers voted "yes" in favor of impeachment and 197 voted "no."

Trump has remained mostly silent since Jan. 6. His Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) account was permanently suspended last weekend.

Back in December 2019, President Trump was impeached in an overwhelmingly partisan votes for what Democrats say was an effort to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, one of Trump's challengers in the 2020 election cycle and now the Democratic president-elect.

What's Next: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will now send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, although a timetable is unclear as to when a trial could be held.

Earlier Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected calls by Democrats to bring the Senate back immediately to convict Trump in his final days in office.

Biden is scheduled to be inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States on Jan. 20.

Photo courtesy: Gage Skidmore on Flickr.