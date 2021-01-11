As Trump Faces Impeachment In Final Days, Cramer Sees Risk For Markets

A dip in the Dow and uncertainty in the markets come as a result of uncertainty in the markets driven by caution after the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week and anciety ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration, Jim Cramer said Monday on CNBC's "Mad Money."

A "60 Minutes" interview with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi showed that Pelosi views Trump as "dangerous," and the markets do not like this period of danger, Cramer said.

House Democrat leadership will meet throughout this week to formulate a plan to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Senator Bernie Sanders said the actions of last week will not be tolerated from a sitting president and the foundations of our nation's democracy will not be threatened.

Some people ask: Why would you impeach and convict a president who has only a few days left in office? The answer: Precedent. It must be made clear that no president, now or in the future, can lead an insurrection against the U.S. government. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 8, 2021

On Monday, the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 opened sharply down from Friday's record highs.

With spiking COVID-19 cases across the country and uncertainty in Washington, D.C., Cramer said: "I do think it’s Washington that’s in control. It won’t be in control 10 days from now,” following Biden's inauguration.

“But we got to get there.”