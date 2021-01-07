Market Overview

Congress Certifies Joe Biden As President, Trump Agrees To 'Orderly Transition' Of Power
Mohit Manghnani , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 07, 2021 4:52am   Comments
The U.S. Congress formally recognized the Electoral College vote accepting Joe Biden as the next President of the United States early Thursday, after regaining control of the Capitol Hill followed by violent protests, Bloomberg reports.

The outgoing President Donald Trump was blocked from posting on social media on Wednesday as he reiterated the unproven rhetoric of voter fraud. As a result, the White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino posted a statement from Trump on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) that called for calm.

Per the statement, Trump has agreed to an "orderly transition" of power on Jan. 20, but still refused to accept the election outcome.

Vice President Mike Pence defied Trump by telling the lawmakers in a letter he would not attempt to block the certification from proceeding unilaterally.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the Senate would not be intimidated and certify the 2020 election winner.

See Also: Global Markets Cheer Democrat Senate Control, Bitcoin Crosses $37K

Image Courtesy: Wikimedia

