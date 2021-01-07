Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Big Tech CEOs Condemn Capitol Violence, Term It 'Shameful,' 'Antithesis Of Democracy'
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 07, 2021 12:19am   Comments
Share:
Big Tech CEOs Condemn Capitol Violence, Term It 'Shameful,' 'Antithesis Of Democracy'

Wednesday’s violence on the Capitol has been severely condemned by leaders of some of the largest technology companies in the United States. Here is what they had to say:

Tim Cook: The Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO called the violent storming of the Capitol a “sad and shameful chapter in our nation’s history.” The leader of the Cupertino, California-based tech giant called for those responsible to be “held to account.”

“We must complete the transition to President-elect Biden’s administration. It’s especially when they are challenged that our ideals matter most,” tweeted Cook.

Mark Zuckerberg: Calling it a “dark moment in our nation’s history” in a note to employees — tweeted by the New York Times journalist Mike Issac —  the Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) chief executive officer said he was “personally saddened by this mob violence.”

Zuckerberg revealed that Facebook had removed a recent video of Outgoing President Donald Trump which expressed support for the people who caused the violence.

“We are treating this situation as an emergency, and we are implementing additional measures to keep people safe,” wrote Zuckerberg.

Sundar Pichai: The head of Google’s parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) decried the “lawlessness and violence” as the “antithesis of democracy,” reported Reuters.

“Holding free and safe elections and resolving our differences peacefully are foundational to the functioning of democracy. The United States has a long and proud history of doing this,” said Pichai.

Elon Musk: The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO took a dig at social networks, particularly at  Facebook’s Zuckerberg in a tweet Wednesday who had started a prank website in his dorm room at Harvard to gauge the hotness of women on campus.

Both Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Facebook have suspended accounts of Trump after outcry surrounding his incendiary posts.

Satya Nadella: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella retweeted company President Brad Smith who posted a statement from the Business Roundtable saying it was a day to “speak up for our Constitution and its values.”

The statement from Business Roundtable, an association of U.S. CEOs,  said that the “chaos unfolding in the nation’s capital is the result of unlawful efforts to overturn the legitimate results of a democratic election.”

Photo by Valery Marchive on Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + FB)

Facebook, Twitter Lock Trump Out Of His Social Media Accounts After Capitol Violence
Apple Fitness+ Vs. Peloton: How Do They Stack Up?
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
What A Democratic Victory In Georgia's Runoff Election Means For The Stock Market
Looking Into Facebook's Return On Capital Employed
Small Caps Advance But FAANGs Under Pressure On Senate Runoff Election Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon MuskGovernment News Politics Events Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com