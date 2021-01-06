Wednesday's Market Minute: 2021's First Big Test Is Already Here

There’s a popular view right now that bonds can’t move if the Fed doesn’t let them. It’s odd that this view is building consensus even as 10-year yields have been steadily climbing since August, despite Jay Powell by some definitions getting more and more dovish in his promise to hold rates steady no matter how hot the economy gets. Over the last four months, we’ve had good economic surprises, bad economic surprises, bad COVID breakouts, good vaccine breakthroughs, and all kinds of political events – but few trends in the market have been more steady than the rise in yields.

To me, that’s evidence that the U.S. Treasury market can sell off without any hawkish language from the Fed and without any hot inflationary impulse. The easiest explanation, which aligns with the top of the 10-year bond price the first week of August, is that bond buyers lost their gumption once it became clear that the Fed would not take rates negative nor meaningfully increase their bond-buying program. In other words, bonds, like anything else, are bought and sold by traders largely to make money, and when the biggest buyer signaled it would be on cruise control, the rally fizzled out.

We've been drawing the rising wedge on bonds for two weeks now in anticipation of a breakout. It's clear bonds trade according to technical patterns, are subject to trend behavior, and can get overbought and oversold. So, if the fundamental backdrop for the economy becomes compelling enough, it stands to reason they may well break free from where the Fed might prefer them to trade.

This morning the 10-year yield leaped above 1% for the first time since the recovery began. If this were any other asset class, technical traders would call it a breakout with a target of, perhaps, 1.3% a very real possibility fairly soon. How far yields can move without hawkish signaling from the Fed, and how sensitive the Nasdaq will be to rising rates, will be the crucial story of 2021. It's not a meme – good for the economy is bad for the Nasdaq. We're already off to a bang.

