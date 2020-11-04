Twitter Restricts Trump's Tweet On Election Night

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) swung into swift action by restricting President Donald Trump's tweet on election night for "making a potentially misleading claim."

We placed a warning on a Tweet from @realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election. This action is in line with our Civic Integrity Policy. More here: https://t.co/k6OkjNXEAm — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) November 4, 2020

In a tweet from his personal account, Trump said that he is winning big but raised the rhetoric of voter fraud, claiming "they" were trying to "STEAL" the election, in a likely reference to Democrats.

Why It Matters: Twitter has sparked a controversy over the way the company handles election content and free speech.

The social media company's CEO Jack Dorsey came under the scanner when the company limited the dissemination of a recent New York Post article. Critics, mostly from the Republican Party, have accused the company of stifling conservative views.

Dorsey had defended the company's action in front of the Senate by saying that Twitter's team made a fast decision and their biggest mistake was not communicating clearly.

Price Action: TWTR shares closed 5.7% higher to $41.73 on Tuesday.

Image Courtesy: Wikimedia