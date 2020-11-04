Market Overview

Twitter Restricts Trump's Tweet On Election Night
Mohit Manghnani , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 04, 2020 1:59am   Comments
Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) swung into swift action by restricting President Donald Trump's tweet on election night for "making a potentially misleading claim."

In a tweet from his personal account, Trump said that he is winning big but raised the rhetoric of voter fraud, claiming "they" were trying to "STEAL" the election, in a likely reference to Democrats.

Why It Matters: Twitter has sparked a controversy over the way the company handles election content and free speech.

The social media company's CEO Jack Dorsey came under the scanner when the company limited the dissemination of a recent New York Post article. Critics, mostly from the Republican Party, have accused the company of stifling conservative views.

Dorsey had defended the company's action in front of the Senate by saying that Twitter's team made a fast decision and their biggest mistake was not communicating clearly.

Price Action: TWTR shares closed 5.7% higher to $41.73 on Tuesday.

Image Courtesy: Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 2020 Presidential Elections Donald TrumpGovernment News Politics Tech Media General

