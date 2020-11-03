30 Stocks And ETFs To Watch After 2020 Election Day

After the 2020 presidential election, traders and investors will likely turn to sectors that are favored by the winning candidate. Over the last week, Benzinga has shared stocks and ETFs to watch across several sectors.

Along with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY), here is a summary of stocks and ETFs to play after the 2020 election.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) is a stock to watch with the company’s fracking business under pressure from a Biden victory.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) is a stock to watch with the company’s fracking business under pressure.

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) is the largest wind and solar provider in the U.S. The company could be a winner with Biden’s emphasis on clean energy.

Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY), a recent solar ETF, provides trackers for solar panels. The company could be a winner with Biden’s focus on clean energy.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns the Dakota Pipeline and could see pressure from Biden winning.

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) owns the Keystone Pipeline, which Biden has opposed.

The Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (NYSE: TAN) could be a winner if Biden wins.

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS: ACES) and VanEck Vectors Low Energy ETF (NYSE: SMOG) are two other ETFs that could gain on Biden’s clean energy plans.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) could be a winner under Trump with the current president favoring high defense spending and focusing on space.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) is another defense and space company that could gain under a Trump presidency.

Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) splits its business between two segments Biden has favored with infrastructure and cybersecurity.

Viasat Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) gets 50% of revenue from government services and could be a winner under a Biden focus on cybersecurity.

The SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSE: FITE) could be a play on Biden favoring spending on cybersecurity.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) could benefit from a Trump victory giving the company time to expand its electric vehicle efforts. Trump has not favored tax credits for electric vehicles, which could help the company compete on price.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) could benefit from Trump’s re-election giving the company time for its electric vehicle lineup expansion.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) could be one of the biggest Biden winners with the former Vice President favoring tax credits for electric vehicles, considering a “cash for clunkers” program and building out charging stations.

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) could benefit from Biden’s plan to build 500,000 charging stations across the U.S. Biden said this at the first presidential debate.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) is a SPAC merging with ChargePoint, a charging station company that could benefit from a Biden victory.

The Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ: DRIV) could be a good play for investors to take advantage of the electric vehicle industry under a Biden win.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) is the owner of hospitals that could benefit from a Trump victory.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is the country’s largest private health care insurer and could benefit from Trump’s re-election.

Humana (NYSE: HUM) could benefit from Biden’s plan to lower the age of Medicare.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) could benefit from Biden’s Medicare efforts with its ownership of Aetna.

GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ: GDRX) could benefit from either president with both supporting lowering drug costs and GoodRx helping customers find the lowest price.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is disliked by both Trump and Biden. The company is under subpoena for how they handle censorship on social media.

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is also under subpoena for its censorship on social media. The company has been a target of Trump in the past.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is being investigated by the Department of Justice for anti-competitive behaviors. A blue wave win could put pressure on Google to split the company up.

Tencent Holdings (Pink: TCEHY) was a target of Trump earlier this year over the Chinese company ownership of U.S. users data.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE: XLK) could gain on less regulation and tariffs put on China under Biden.