Amy Coney Barrett Sworn In As Supreme Court Justice After Senate Confirmation
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 26, 2020 9:12pm
Judge Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in as a U.S. Supreme Court Justice on Monday night by Justice Clarence Thomas at the White House Rose Garden after the Senate voted to confirm her nomination.

What Happened: The U.S. Senate voted 52 to 48 to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday night.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) broke away from the party line to vote against the confirmation. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who had kept her vote private and suggested Senate shouldn't be considering a Supreme Court nomination this close to the election, announced last minute that she would be voting in favor of Barrett's confirmation.

Why It Matters: Barrett will become the fifth woman to be elevated as a Supreme Court Justice and the first to be confirmed without a single vote from a minority party, reports the New York Times.

The newly confirmed Supreme Court Justice is seen as a that would reportedly tip the bench towards the right on issues such as health care, gun laws, and abortion

Barrett takes the place of Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died last month. Ginsburg had expressed a “fervent wish” that she “not be replaced until a new president is installed.”
Posted-In: Government News Politics Legal Media General Best of Benzinga

