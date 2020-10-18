American Airlines Seeks To Relaunch Boeing 737 Max Flights In December

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) is reportedly planning to return Boeing Co’s (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX passenger jets back to service at the end of the year.

What Happened: American Airlines will fly the planes provided they are certified by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, the company said in a statement to Reuters.

The airline intends to operate a daily Miami to New York service, using a 737 MAX, between Dec. 29 and Jan. 4, with bookings starting from Oct. 24.

American Airlines told Reuters that it was in contact with both the FAA and Boeing on the certification process. “We’ll continue to update our plans based on when the aircraft is certified."

FAA reiterated its position Sunday that it has not set any timeline for regrounding of the 737 MAX planes.

Why It Matters: Two Fatal 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people in a span of two years in Indonesia and Ethiopia. A congressional report pinned the blame for the fatalities on both Boeing and the FAA.

Last week, European regulators cleared 737 MAX’s return back to the skies, saying, safety changes Boeing made were satisfactory.

In August, the airframe manufacturer got its first order in 2020 for the plane from a charter carrier in Poland. In the same month, the FAA gave Boeing preliminary approval for design changes.

Price Action: Boeing shares closed nearly 1.9% higher at $167.35 on Friday and fell 0.38% in the after-hours session.

Photo by Adam Fagen on Flickr