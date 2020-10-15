Hedge Funds Took Short Positions In February Based On Private NEC Briefings: NYT

Certain hedge fund managers had access to material non-public information in February — ahead of the coronavirus pandemic-related market sell-off, a New York Times report claims. Veteran hedge fund manager and Hoover board member William Callanan and Appaloosa Management founder David Tepper are named in the report.

The Times report claims that certain investment-related decisions were triggered as a result of private discussions between key members of President Donald Trump's economic council and board members from the Hoover Institute.

What Happened: Trump tweeted on Feb. 24 that the virus was in control and gave an assurance to investors that stock markets were "starting to look very good."

The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all the relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

The same day, Director of National Economic Council Larry Kudlow voiced similar opinions on CNBC, according to the Times.

Despite making reassuring public statements, Kudlow and Senior Economic Advisor Tomas J. Philipson from the council displayed uncertainty and a lack of confidence in a private discussion held with Hoover Institute board members.

Kudlow made an ambiguous private comment that the virus was "contained in the U.S., to date, but now we just don’t know," as per the Times report.

Based on the personal discussions, it didn't take long for investment consultants to decipher the lack of synchronicity between the Trump administration's public statements and private comments and connect the dots — spurring some of the attendees to recommend investors to take short positions.

Why Does This Matter: Hoover Institute Board Member and global macro hedge fund specialist William Callanan passed on the message about the impending calamity to other investment management peers, as per the Times.

Appaloosa Management's David Tepper was reportedly one of the peers to receive Callanan’s note — where the latter described the council member’s fixation on the virus, the flags raised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and their inability to control the spread of infection, the Times reported.

Callanan also purportedly requested Tepper keep his statements confidential.

This material non-public information was disseminated to other investors through private channels and, by Feb. 26, the markets were down by 300 points.

Talking about his meeting with the Hoover board, "there was never any intent on my part to misinform,” said Callanan.

Tepper defended his position claiming that Appaloosa already held a bearish view of the market on Feb. 23, when the private Hoover discussions began.

The U.S. Department of Justice earlier this year launched a probe into four senators — Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.), and Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), and Richard Burr (R-N.C.) — over allegations of insider trading ahead of the COVID-19-related market selloff. The investigations into Loeffler, Inhofe, and Feinstein were dropped in May, while Burr remains under the scanner.

