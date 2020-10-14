Pelosi Calls Wolf Blitzer A 'Republican Apologist' As CNN Anchor Presses On Stimulus Impasse

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) Tuesday evening interview with CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer on the stalled stimulus bill took an ugly turn, with a heated exchange that resulted in name-calling.

What Happened: Democrats and President Donald Trump's administration have hit an impasse on the second stimulus bill over the total amount to spend.

Last week, President Donald Trump pulled out of negotiations on the stimulus bill, only to take a u-turn and calling for a stand-alone $25 billion airline relief bill and $1,200 stimulus checks. He then proposed a $1.8 trillion stimulus package, which was rejected by the Democrats as inadequate.

CNN host Wolf Blitzer interviewed Nancy Pelosi Tuesday evening and asked why she doesn't want to accept the president's latest offer.

"Americans really need the money right now…even members of your own caucus — madam speaker — want to accept this deal," said Blitzer, quoting a tweet from Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.).

People in need can’t wait until February. 1.8 trillion is significant & more than twice Obama stimulus. It will allow Biden to start with infrastructure. Obama won in 08 by doing the right thing on TARP instead of what was expedient. Make a deal & put the ball in McConnell court. https://t.co/qAEtd049sW — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) October 11, 2020

"I don’t know why you’re always an apologist and many of your colleagues are apologists for the Republican position," Pelosi responded.

"Ro Khanna, that’s nice. That isn’t what we’re going to do. And nobody is waiting until February. I want this very much now because people need help now," Pelosi added. "But it's no use giving them a false thing just because the President wants to put a check with his name on it in the mail."

Blitzer interjected — asking her to work out a deal with the President and not let the "perfect be the enemy of the good." Pelosi responded strongly by saying, "I will not let the wrong be the enemy of the right."

Pelosi, in her defense for not accepting the $1.8 trillion proposal, said that the President's version eliminates child tax credits and earned income credits.

"They minimize the need for childcare, which is the threshold with which people, mothers and fathers, can go to work if they have that," she added.

The heated exchange ended with the two speaking over each other. Pelosi said, "we’ll leave it on the note that you’re not right on this, Wolf, and I hate to say that to you."

Why It's Important: Many economists and corporate executives have called for the new stimulus bill to avoid pushing people into poverty and saving the economy.

Airline CEOs have started cutting jobs and furloughing employees, citing the immediate need for a relief bill.

Major U.S. indices declined on Tuesday with Dow Jones declining 0.55% and S&P 500 closing 0.63% lower.

Photo courtesy: Gage Skidmore via Flickr