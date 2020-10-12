Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Don't Expect Normalcy Till Summer 2021, Warns JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon
Mohit Manghnani  
 
October 12, 2020 5:43am   Comments
Share:
Don't Expect Normalcy Till Summer 2021, Warns JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of the largest U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), doesn't expect pre-pandemic normalcy until mid-2021, reports Bloomberg.

What Happened: At a conference hosted by asset-management industry group Nicsa on Friday, banking billionaire Jamie Dimon expressed his views that the path to returning to pre-pandemic level normalcy can be a long one.

"Local regulations, a lack of a vaccine and workers’ personal circumstances will likely make fully staffing the bank’s offices impossible until the middle of next year at the earliest. We’re going to have to live with this," he said.

The bank, one of the first on Wall Street to bring employees back to the office is still aiming for just 15% to 25% of capacity.

Dimon called for workers to return to the office in mid-September. He warned about lasting economic damage if governments did not open cities cautiously.

In Dimon's version of the "new normal," Zoom meeting with customers are here to stay and business travel is not likely to pick up until some point in 2021.

"We’re starting to see some people get back on the road. I think it can be done quite safely. Some are afraid. We’ll see," said Dimon.

Why It's Important: Dimon's comments came on Friday, when the U.S. reported its highest number of new daily cases since August.

Dimon expects up to 40% of staffers would work from home even after the pandemic, with rotations in and out of offices. "Work-from-home has to work for clients and customers not just for employees," he said.

Dimon reiterated on his view of government providing stimulus to keep the economy from stalling.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JPM)

McDonald's Setting the Tone Early As Strong Same-Store Sales Hint At Folks Going Back To Work
JPMorgan Chase Pledges $30B For Racial Wealth Equality: WSJ
Airline Shares Swing Higher After Trump Suggests Aid For Industry In New Tweet
'We're At A Tipping Point': Commonwealth Drives Systemic Change In Financial Services Alongside JPMorgan, BlackRock
JPMorgan Says It Will Push Fossil Fuel Clients To Follow The Paris Accord
Monthly Market Recap For September, October Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg Covid-19 work from homeGovernment News Regulations Events Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com