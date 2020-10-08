Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JPMorgan Chase Pledges $30B For Racial Wealth Equality: WSJ
Mohit Manghnani  
 
October 08, 2020 6:21am   Comments
Share:
JPMorgan Chase Pledges $30B For Racial Wealth Equality: WSJ

America's largest bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) has committed to extend $30 billion in additional loans to Black and Latino home buyers and small-business owners, in a move to address the nation's racial wealth gap, reports the Wall Street Journal.

What Happened: JPMorgan joins the growing list of companies that have pledged to donate or commit funds to address racial inequality and improve diversity hiring practices.

JPMorgan, along with other U.S. banks have faced criticism over the years about the treatment of Black employees and customers, reports the WSJ.

In 2017, the James Dimon led bank paid $55 million penalty to settle allegations that its independent brokers charged some Black and Hispanic borrowers higher mortgage rates.

In other measures, the bank set aside $4.5 million to recruit and mentor Black employees and provide antibias training.

"Systemic racism is a tragic part of America’s history. We can do more and do better to break down systems that have propagated racism and widespread economic inequality," said Chief Executive Officer James Dimon.

Off the amount, $8 billion will go toward funding an additional 40,000 mortgages to Black and Latino home buyers, $14 billion for financing 100,000 affordable rental units and approximately $2 billion will be devoted to small businesses in majority Black and Latino communities.

Why It's Important: Amid the national outcry after George Floyd's killing, several business leaders have announced new initiatives to support diversity.

In fact, many initiatives came under U.S. Labor Department's scanner and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) were sent notices to prove that their actions followed U.S. employment laws.

This move is yet another attempt by the bank to raise its commitment towards social initiatives. Recently, JPMorgan realigned its lending initiatives to follow the Paris Accord.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JPM)

Airline Shares Swing Higher After Trump Suggests Aid For Industry In New Tweet
'We're At A Tipping Point': Commonwealth Drives Systemic Change In Financial Services Alongside JPMorgan, BlackRock
JPMorgan Says It Will Push Fossil Fuel Clients To Follow The Paris Accord
Monthly Market Recap For September, October Outlook
Looking Into JPMorgan Chase's Return On Capital Employed
Fed Extends Big Bank Dividend, Share Buyback Restrictions Through The Year
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Black Lives Matter Movement hiring racial equalityGovernment News Regulations Top Stories Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com